Juventus intend to end their relationship with Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season after he struggled to perform well under Thiago Motta.

Motta is a long-term appointment, so the club want to build a team he can use to achieve success, which means only a few players will remain.

They have already made changes to some positions in the team and brought in Randal Kolo Muani during the last transfer window.

The Frenchman has made them a much better side, but he can achieve even more in the coming months.

He is in Turin on loan until the end of the season, and Juve has plans to keep him beyond this term.

The men in black and white will try to secure a new loan deal for the entirety of next season, which means Vlahovic will continue to spend time on the bench.

He remains one of the best strikers in Europe, but he can no longer break into the Juventus starting XI which will disappoint those that go to sports betting site Betway and back the Serbian to shoot Juventus to victory.

This marks a significant shift at the club, but its stance on his future could harm its own interests.

Juve wants to offload him as they struggle to secure him for a new deal, and the Bianconeri is keen to ensure he departs.

As one of the most valuable players in their squad, Juve needs to sell DV9 for a good fee to make a profit from his departure.

However, with just a year left on his contract, his market value has already dropped, and his lack of game time only worsens the situation.

If he continues to spend most of the season on the Bianconeri bench, they are sending a clear message to his suitors that he is not good enough for their team.

Potential buyers will use this to their advantage and try to negotiate a fee below the club’s valuation when talks begin.

It could be even more damaging if some clubs decide to overlook him altogether due to his lack of match time, making it difficult to assess his ability and suitability for their system.

Should that happen, Juve also risks keeping him on the bench next season, which would allow him to run down his lucrative contract at the Allianz Stadium.

DV9 no longer has an incentive to sign a new deal at the club and can delay agreeing to any proposal, especially if it requires him to take a pay cut.