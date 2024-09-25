Wojciech Szczęsny could come out of retirement to address Barcelona’s goalkeeping emergency.

The former Juventus number one announced his retirement from football a few weeks ago, a surprising move considering he was the first choice at the Allianz Stadium last season.

He secured a severance package from the club and left the sport altogether, despite receiving proposals from several teams.

Szczęsny appeared content with his decision, as he was spotted in the stands during Juventus’ recent match against Napoli.

However, he may become Barcelona’s next goalkeeper after Marc-André ter Stegen sustained a long-term injury.

The Catalans are exploring options among available free agents, and Calciomercato reports that Szczęsny is one of their main targets.

Although he is currently retired, the report claims that Juventus had an agreement with him stating they would receive some compensation if he returned to the game this season.

As a result, Juve stands to make a small fee should the Catalans successfully sign the former Poland international as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Juve FC Says

It will be good to see Szczęsny back. He is still fresh enough to be useful in Catalonia and could become an important player for the La Liga club.