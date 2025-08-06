Juventus have been in discussions with Napoli over the transfer of Fabio Miretti in recent weeks, and the midfielder is keen to make the move. He has now agreed personal terms with Napoli as both clubs continue to work towards finalising the deal.

Miretti spent last season on loan at Genoa, where he played a key role under the management of Patrick Vieira. His performances impressed Juventus, but new manager Thiago Motta reportedly does not view him as part of his plans, and Igor Tudor has also shown little interest in keeping him at the club.

Napoli Move Nearing Completion

The midfielder now appears to be edging closer to a move to Napoli, with both sides said to be close to reaching an agreement for his signature. Antonio Conte is believed to be an admirer of the Juventus academy graduate and sees him as a player with the qualities to thrive at the top level.

Miretti is considered one of the most promising players to emerge from Juventus’ youth ranks in recent years. He has been working diligently to reach his full potential and continues to focus on improving his game.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, while Juventus and Napoli negotiate the final terms of the deal, Miretti has agreed a four-year contract with the option of a further season. He will reportedly earn 1.7 million euros net per season at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus Look to Cash In

Given his limited chances under the current coaching staff, a permanent move appears to be in the best interest of all parties. Miretti may find first-team opportunities hard to come by if he remains in Turin, making this an opportune moment for Juventus to cash in on the young midfielder.

The coming days could prove decisive as the two clubs aim to conclude negotiations, allowing Miretti the chance to begin a new chapter in his career under Conte’s guidance in Naples.