Juventus star among the finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards

The Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, which will take place in Dubai on the 27th of December, is going to assign a prize to the Best Player of the Year 2020.

The three finalists have been voted by football fans all over the world, among them, we find of course Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, as reported on the official site of the event.

This year’s edition of the international football meeting will also assign a new prize, to the best player of the century, which will be awarded considering the last two decades (2000-2020). Cristiano and Messi are listed for this prize too, together with Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.

Both of the awards will be assigned according to fans preferences, it is possible to vote for these two categories as well as the Coach of the Year or the Club of the Century, by visiting the official site of Globe Soccer Awards.

It’s no surprise, as this award is very important for the Arabian fans, that at the moment Salah is leading the ranking for the Player of the Century, as long as the Egyptian team of Al-Ahly who are far above Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the Club of the Century award.