Juventus star amongst the Best XI players in Serie A round 27

From flop to top in the space of a week.

Following his disappointing display in the Derby della Mole against Torino (and Bremer in particular), Dusan Vlahovic was amongst the flops of the 26th round of Serie A.

However, the Serbian expectedly turned things around in swift fashion. After his historic debut Champions League goal away to Villarreal, he scored a fabulous brace that led the Bianconeri to victory against Empoli.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked the 22-year-old in the best lineup of the 27th round of Serie A.

Even though Giovanni Simeone scored a hattrick for Hellas Verona against Venezia, Vlahovic’s all-round performance gave him the advantage over the Argentine.

The former Fiorentina bomber leads a 4-3-3 lineup with Lorenzo Insigne and Alexei Miranchuk on the flanks. Both wingers scored fabulous goals for Napoli and Atalanta respectively.

Fabian Ruiz delivered a last-gasp goal for the Partenopei against Lazio which could prove to be vital in the Scudetto race, so he earns a spot in the middle of the park alongside Hamed Junior Traorè and Teun Koopmeiners.

Here is the full lineup:

(4-3-3): Provedel (Spezia); Bellanova (Cagliari), Ostigard (Genoa), Nikolaou (Spezia), Vasquez (Genoa); Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Traorè (Sassuolo); Miranchuk (Atalanta), Vlahovic (Juventus), Insigne (Napoli)