Juventus star and Raspadori set a record in yesterday’s match

Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean both scored as Juventus beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A last night, and they have set a record.

The two strikers seem to represent the future and present of Juventus, as multiple reports claim the Bianconeri wants to sign the Sassuolo man.

Raspadori scored the game’s opener before Kean pulled off what became the winner after Juve had equalised through Paulo Dybala.

Opta via Tuttojuve claims that was Kean’s 16th Serie A goal of his career and Raspadori’s 18th.

It means both players have become the only two Italian players born after year 2000 to have score over 15 league goals.

Juve FC Says

This stat proves Kean is one of the finest attackers in Italy now and he probably needs more playing time than he is getting.

He is a similar player to Raspadori, but the Euro 2020 winner has been playing regularly at Sassuolo, while Kean is struggling to win the competition for a place at Juve.

If we can give the Everton loanee more playing chances, he would probably score more goals, and we would not need to splash the cash on signing Raspadori.

Kean would hope he can score more goals for the Bianconeri before this season ends.