Juventus star Arthur Melo suffers car crash in Turin

September 23, 2021 - 10:02 am

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has been spotted after crashing his grey Ferrari yesterday.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with injury, having had to undergo surgery on his knee in July, with his return date yet to be announced.

Despite his team playing against Spezia yesterday evening, winning 3-2 away from home, the midfielder was absent from the stadium, although it is unclear whether he was expected to be present before crashing his car as pictured courtesy of JuventusNews24(via AS).

This isn’t the first incident including Arthur and his car collection however, as he is reported to have crashed his car whilst mildly over the limit in Spain, having been breathalysed after a crash by Catalan police back in August 2020 around 4AM one morning.

The player is claimed to have escaped his latest collision without injury however, and isn’t expected to miss further football due to the incident, although I’m hearing very little on when he is expected to return at present.

Should Arthur be attending matches with the rest of the team whilst injured assuming he doesn’t have prior engagements in regards to recovering?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Ligt claims Juventus showed ‘real character’ to overcome Spezia

September 23, 2021

Video: All Goals & Key Highlights from Juventus’s five-goal thriller with Spezia

September 23, 2021

Video – On this day, Tevez and Llorente turned the tide against Verona

September 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.