Juventus star available for a January transfer after he changed agents

Federico Bernardeschi has just changed his agents and that could affect his Juventus career.

The Euro 2020 winner has remained a squad member of the current Juventus team, but he is struggling to stay relevant under Max Allegri.

His current Bianconeri deal expires in the summer and it remains unclear if he would agree on a new one with the club by the end of this season.

Calciomercato is now reporting that he could even leave in the January transfer window.

The report says Juve would love to sell him for a fee if it becomes clear that he would leave Turin.

However, the midfielder might decide to stay and run down his contract by the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has struggled to be a regular at Juventus, but the Azzurri star has been a good squad member.

Max Allegri has relied on him when the players above him on the pecking order aren’t available.

The gaffer knows he needs players who can play that role, but he also cannot force Bernardeschi to stay if he decides to leave the club.

A January move would fetch Juventus some money, but the Bianconeri might need him in the second half of the season unless they sign a replacement for him in the winter transfer window.