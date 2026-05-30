Juventus are preparing to welcome Douglas Luiz back to Turin after Aston Villa decided against making his loan move permanent following his spell at the Premier League club.

The Brazilian midfielder had previously ended his loan stay at Nottingham Forest before returning to Aston Villa on another temporary deal. During his time back at Villa Park, he contributed to the team’s successful Europa League campaign and helped them secure the trophy.

Juventus had hoped that Aston Villa would activate the €25 million option to make the transfer permanent, particularly given Luiz’s familiarity with the club, the coaching staff, and the tactical system already in place.

Aston Villa Decide Against Permanent Move

Although there was optimism that the midfielder would remain in England, his role gradually diminished as the season progressed. Luiz was largely utilised as cover during a period in which Villa were dealing with several midfield injuries.

Once key players returned to full fitness, his opportunities became more limited, reducing his influence within the squad. Despite continuing speculation surrounding his future, Aston Villa have now reached a final decision regarding the midfielder.

According to TuttoJuve, the Premier League side have confirmed that Luiz will not be joining them permanently and will instead return to Juventus ahead of next season.

Juventus Assess Luiz’s Future

The decision leaves Juventus with an important choice regarding the player’s future. The club must now determine whether to integrate him into their plans for the upcoming campaign or explore the possibility of another transfer during the summer window.

Luiz could still have an opportunity to establish himself under Luciano Spalletti, who may be willing to assess the midfielder during pre-season before making a final decision on his role within the squad.

At the same time, Juventus could remain open to offers should other clubs express interest in signing him permanently. The coming weeks are therefore expected to be significant as the club evaluates all available options.

The midfielder will undoubtedly be keen to resolve his future as soon as possible. Should he impress under Spalletti and secure a regular role, he could yet enjoy a successful and lengthy spell in Turin following what would represent a significant revival in his Juventus career.