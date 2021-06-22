Juventus star belives he has improved despite all the problems of last season

Matthijs de Ligt has spoken about his time in Italy and claims that he has improved as a player.

The Dutchman moved from Ajax to Juventus in 2019 after helping the Dutch side to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

They dumped Juventus out of the competition in that campaign and only a defeat to Tottenham at the semi-final stage stopped them from having a chance to win the coveted trophy.

His performance in that run saw him become the top defensive target of that summer.

Juve faced competition from several clubs for his signature before they eventually won the race.

He has remained a key member of their squad and he looks set to continue that way.

There have been criticisms of his time in Italy, but he says he has gotten better as a player since he moved to Turin.

He says he has more experience now and has become better as a footballer all-round.

“I think I’ve improved in Italy. I have more experience now, I’ve learned things I didn’t know at Ajax, I’ve become a better footballer,” the Dutch defender told Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci edging closer to retirement from the game, De Ligt will be tasked with leading the Bianconeri defence for the next few years.