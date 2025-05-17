Nicolas Gonzalez was one of the players Juventus secured in the summer transfer window as part of a broader plan to rebuild the squad. With the arrival of Thiago Motta, the club hoped to turn a new page and return to consistent success both domestically and in Europe. Motta was backed in the market, and several players were signed to align with his tactical approach. Among them was Gonzalez, a winger expected to add versatility and attacking threat to the team.

Injuries disrupted early momentum

The Argentine made a strong initial impression and appeared well-suited to Motta’s system. However, his progress was halted by injury, which kept him out for a significant part of the early season. By the time he returned to full fitness, Juventus had undergone changes in coaching and tactics, which left Gonzalez with the challenge of re-establishing himself in a different setup.

Since then, his performances have lacked consistency, and he has struggled to impose himself in key moments. Despite his efforts, he has not been among the most influential players at the club, and his form has become a concern as Juventus chase a place in the top four. The team needs greater output from wide areas, and Gonzalez is one of the players expected to deliver more in the final third.

Call-up to Argentina offers chance for reset

Despite these struggles at club level, Gonzalez has retained his place in the Argentina national team. As reported by Football Italia, Lionel Scaloni has named him in the squad for the upcoming June international fixtures. Argentina are continuing their preparations for the next World Cup, and the manager evidently sees value in the winger’s profile.

This call-up could prove valuable for Gonzalez. The international stage might provide a different context in which he can perform with more freedom. Juventus, meanwhile, will be watching closely, hoping that a positive experience with Argentina helps him return to Turin with renewed confidence and sharper form.