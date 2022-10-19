Juventus has had a bad few seasons and it has reflected in their Ballon d’Or rankings in recent times.

The Bianconeri have some of the finest players around in their squad now and these individuals are young.

Because of this, it is only a matter of time before they have a player among the award’s rankings.

Analysts via Calciomercato have named some players who can challenge for the major award in the near future.

Among them is the Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic who has been in fine form since he moved to the club.

He is one of the best players in the world, but his form has not been talked about much because Juve is doing poorly.

When the Bianconeri begins to compete for top honours again, everyone will see how good he is.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our best players now and he certainly is someone that can win that award among the players at the club.

Because he is still very young, he has enough time to develop himself into a player that scores often and that will bring success to Juve.

Once that becomes the norm, he will get more than enough nominations to win top awards.