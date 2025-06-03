Manuel Locatelli could be forced to leave the Italy national team camp during this international window after it was revealed that he has sustained an injury. The midfielder has been absent from Luciano Spalletti’s plans for some time, but due to his leadership and form at Juventus, the manager felt compelled to call him up for the upcoming fixtures against Norway and Moldova.

Italy’s Challenge Without Locatelli

Italy faces Norway this weekend in a match they are expected to win comfortably. However, there is uncertainty over whether Locatelli will be available for selection. His potential absence is a significant blow to the squad, as the midfielder is highly regarded and has been eager to represent his country after a lengthy absence from international duty.

Locatelli’s passion for playing for Italy means missing out on these fixtures would be disappointing for him personally. His presence in midfield is valued not only for his skill but also for the experience he brings to the team.

Impact on Juventus’ Plans

Aside from his international commitments, Locatelli is also crucial to Juventus as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins shortly after the international break. The Bianconeri have ambitions to make a strong statement in the tournament and will require their best players to be available to do so.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Locatelli underwent an MRI scan at the Italy camp, with reports noting that he was seen with a bandage on his leg. The outcome of this scan will be pivotal in deciding whether he remains with the national squad or is sent back to Turin for treatment and recovery.

Locatelli remains one of Juventus’ key figures, and there is hope that his injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period. The club and fans alike will be waiting anxiously for news on his condition.