Juventus defender Danilo has been linked with a move away from the club during this January transfer window after the Bianconeri excluded him from their plans for the remainder of the season.

The 33-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer, but Juventus focused on building for the future, has reportedly decided not to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium. Months before the January window opened, Danilo was already linked with a move to Napoli, where Antonio Conte is said to be keen on adding him to his squad.

However, the Brazilian is now attracting interest from his homeland and Saudi Arabia, which could see him opt against joining Napoli. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Santos and Flamengo have emerged as serious contenders for his signature, with both clubs working on offers to bring him back to Brazil.

Napoli, on the other hand, remains interested and is reportedly preparing an 18-month deal for the defender. However, delays in their approach may allow one of the Brazilian sides to swoop in and secure his services.

Juventus is reportedly open to facilitating a move for Danilo. The club is simply waiting for him to decide on his next destination and has indicated that they are willing to terminate his contract if it ensures a smooth departure.

Danilo’s time at Juventus appears to be over, and while his next destination remains uncertain, it is clear that the Bianconeri are looking ahead to life without him. His departure could bring some financial relief as Juve focuses on strengthening other areas of the squad for the challenges ahead.

Ultimately, the defender must decide whether he wishes to continue competing in Europe, with Napoli offering a chance to remain in Serie A, or return to Brazil for a new chapter in his career. Saudi Arabia also presents an intriguing option with the potential for a lucrative deal, adding further complexity to his decision.

Danilo is no longer part of Juventus’ plans, and the club seems prepared to move on, regardless of where he ends up next.