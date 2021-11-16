Juventus star Danilo praises fellow Brazilian Kaio Jorge

Kaio Jorge has only been with Juventus since joining in the summer, but Danilo is already impressed with what he has seen.

The defender spoke to reporters whilst on international duty with his Brazil, having helped them to qualification already but needing to play out the remainder of the group, and was asked his thoughts on his club’s summer signing.

“Kaio Jorge is a guy I hadn’t seen playing much,” Danilo told Goal Brasil(via TuttoJuve ). “This year he isn’t having much space, but he responded well. He is a player who holds the ball well, has technique and is above average, has a very interesting timing of passing. An attacker is not only defending and discharging the ball. wait for the movement and then give the ball back “.

“He has all kinds of timing” Danilo added. “He entered at the end of a game when the team needed him and he held the ball with character, he did not lose, he suffered a do it and he brought enthusiasm. I’m very curious to see him play more. I hope he can adapt to Juventus as quickly as possible, I’m sure everyone would be happy with him.”

On initial viewing, Jorge has appeared to be a mature head on young shoulders. The 19 year-old joined from Santos in the summer, and was unlucky to suffer an injury blow early into his time in Turin, but has showed some of what he can do from the bench thus far, and already looks like he can bring something different to the playing squad.

While nobody is expecting him to come in and hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers, I believe he can prove his worth to the team as the current campaign runs on, and certainly won’t be shocked if he picks up a number of starts. While he retains a lot of potential, he already looks ready to make his mark on the division as he adjusts to his surroundings.

Patrick