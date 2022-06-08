Some recent news claim that Juventus and Juan Cuadrado are disagreeing over his new deal.

The Colombian triggered a contract extension automatically after he played his 40th competitive game for the club last season.

But Juve has been cutting costs, and some reports suggested they wanted him to spread the cost of the 5m euros per season deal to two years, which means a significant decrease in his annual earnings.

The former Chelsea man cannot be forced to accept such an agreement, so Juve is likely to work in the background to make him see the reasons why he needs to accept their offer.

However, the winger has now debunked these rumours, and he insists he never turned down a contract proposal from the club.

He tweeted: “I am very happy at Juventus, at no point did I reject a proposal, because there were no negotiations. I have great respect for my club and my teammates.”

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado didn’t have to react to the rumours, but this clearly shows he cares about the club and his reputation.

It also puts some doubts on all the rumours claiming Juve has been discussing deals with lower wages with some of their players.

We remain arguably one of the biggest clubs on the continent and don’t need help from players to stay alive.