Manchester United are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot with their hopes of signing Frankie De Jong from Barcelona looking slim.

The Red Devils were believed to be keen on signing the Dutch midfielder, with the Catalan clubs financial situation leaving them in need of a boost to their finances.

Whether they are not willing to sell, or whether United simply aren’t willing to offer enough to persuade them to sell is unknown at this point, but one player who is believed to be available is Rabiot, with the Express citing CalcioMercato in claiming that have already begun to turn their advances to the latter.

Despite holding down a regular first-team role during his time in Turin, he isn’t believed to be deemed an important player, and we are claimed to be willing to sell for a reasonably fair fee.

We signed him on a free from PSG back in 2019, but he is receiving a more-than healthy wage as is common when landing such a coveted player as a free agent, which is why we are able to allow him to leave for such a reasonable fee, while we already have a number of alternatives in the squad who are ready and waiting to take his place in the side.

I don’t think many Juve fans will be sad to see him go, although I would argue that his best form since arriving in Turin has been in the last few months, but overall his signing hasn’t been an outstanding success.

Would you be sad to see Rabiot go?

Patrick