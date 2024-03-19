Gleison Bremer has received a late call-up to the Brazil national team for the upcoming international window.

The defender has been a consistent performer for Juventus, which undoubtedly strengthens his candidacy for a spot on his country’s squad.

However, Brazil boasts numerous top players in every position, leading to intense competition for playing time.

This stiff competition has limited opportunities for the Bianconeri centre-back, resulting in his initial exclusion from the national team roster for this window.

Nevertheless, according to Football Italia, Bremer has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Eager to add to his international caps, Bremer previously represented Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will undoubtedly be keen to make the most of this opportunity.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the first names on our team sheet, and he deserves to play more games for his country.

But Brazil is the home of soccer talents, so there are several defenders above him on the pecking order who have been playing.

He has time to make a spot in the squad his and has to achieve worthwhile success at club level for that to happen.

Hopefully, he will return from the break without an injury because we will need his input in the remaining games of the season.