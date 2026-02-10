Francisco Conceicao has offered insight into how Juventus build confidence during matches following their recent 2-2 draw against Lazio. The result highlighted both the progress the team have made and the areas that still require improvement as they continue to adapt under their current manager. Juventus have generally looked more assured since Luciano Spalletti took charge, with performances showing greater organisation and belief compared to the period before his arrival.

Since taking over, Spalletti has overseen an overall improvement in results and consistency. Although there have been some disappointing games along the way, the broader picture has been a positive one. Juventus have become more competitive and resilient, and the club’s hierarchy views the manager as a key figure in their long-term plans. He is expected to remain on the bench beyond the current campaign, with strong backing from those in charge at the Allianz Stadium.

Confidence Under Spalletti

Despite the progress, Juventus have not been without flaws. Certain matches have shown that the team can struggle to impose itself early, particularly when they fail to convert chances. Spalletti has occasionally found it difficult to get his side firing from the opening minutes, which has allowed opponents to grow into games. These moments have exposed a lack of composure, something the coaching staff are keen to address as the season progresses.

The draw against Lazio was another example of Juventus showing character, but also frustration, as they were unable to fully control the game. Conceicao acknowledged that the team’s mindset can change depending on how matches begin, underlining the importance of early goals in shaping their performances.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Conceicao’s Assessment

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Conceicao explained how the team approaches games and why confidence can fluctuate. He said, “We’re taking it game by game to stay as high as possible in the standings. Are we finishing poorly? We create a lot, and we need to improve on that. If we don’t break the deadlock early, we’ll become nervous, but if we score early, we’ll have more confidence.”

His comments reflect a squad that believes in its ability but recognises the need for greater efficiency and calmness. As Juventus continue their campaign, addressing these issues could be crucial in turning solid performances into consistent victories and sustaining its push towards the top of the standings.