Mattia Perin has been part of Juventus since 2018, a period during which he has worked under Max Allegri on two occasions as well as several other managers at the club. Despite remaining the second choice in goal at the Allianz Stadium, he is regarded as an important and reliable member of the squad. Whenever Juventus call upon him, he consistently performs at a high level, offering security and experience whenever he is needed.

The Bianconeri value the influence he brings both on and off the pitch, considering him an ideal presence within the dressing room. His leadership, professionalism, and understanding of the club have made him a player whom successive managers continue to rely upon. With Luciano Spalletti now in charge, Perin once again finds himself working under a new managerial approach, making him one of the few players capable of drawing comparisons between the various coaching styles Juventus have had in recent years.

Perin Reflects on Responsibility Within the Squad

While Perin acknowledges the differences between the managers he has worked with, he has also emphasised the responsibility that lies with the players. He notes that when Juventus experience poor form, it is essential for the squad to take ownership of their performances rather than placing the blame elsewhere. This perspective reflects the professionalism he brings to the group and the standards expected of anyone representing the club.

His comments highlight the need for internal accountability during challenging periods. Perin has long been respected for his mentality and willingness to face difficult situations head-on, and his latest reflections demonstrate that he understands the importance of leadership within a team seeking improvement.

Working Under Luciano Spalletti

As Juventus work to rediscover their best form under their new manager, Perin has spoken about what it has been like to operate within Spalletti’s system. As reported by Il Bianconero, he said: “The coach is trying to bring us new concepts on a technical level; he’s meticulous, extremely attentive, almost obsessive. We needed a jolt from this point of view; from an emotional standpoint, he’s trying to make us understand that if we wear this shirt, it’s because we deserve it and we have to prove it a little more.”

Perin’s words underline the impact Spalletti is attempting to make both technically and emotionally. The emphasis on deserving the shirt encapsulates the message the manager wants to instil. As Juventus aim to raise its level, Perin remains a figure whose experience and mindset will continue to support the team throughout the transition.