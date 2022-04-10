Juventus star eyeing April return to action

Weston McKennie had earned his way into manager Max Allegri’s first-team plans at Juventus, only to suffer an injury which was expected to keep him out for the season.

The American had started the campaign by playing a bit-part role in the midfield, but he eventually proved his worth to the first-team only to fall foul of a long-term injury.

He has been spotted at events of late however, and after being spotted at the ATP Tennis tournament in Monte Carlo he is now being reported to eyeing a return to action this month, and could well boost our options as we look to win the Coppa Italia as well as potentially challenge for top spot in the table.

I’m not sure if all of McKennie, Locatelli and Zakaria can feature in the same midfield, but it is an exciting prospect for the manager to consider, and it certainly can’t hurt to have that extra ability to call upon albeit from kick-off or from the bench.

It has been a long few months for Juve with injury concerns, but things are improving and fingers crossed we can end the campaign strongly.

Patrick