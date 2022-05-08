Juventus star gets backing but “he cannot solve Juve’s problems alone”

Former Fiorentina manager, Cesare Prandelli, has backed Dusan Vlahovic to become a goal machine for Juventus despite his indifferent start to life at the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian joined Juve in the last transfer window after his stunning first half of the season.

However, his goal returns at the Allianz Stadium haven’t been as good as it was at Fiorentina and he would hope he can help Juve to win the Coppa Italia.

Some pundits have been critical of his performances and Italian media outlets also give him poor ratings after some matches.

However, Prandelli believes he would eventually come good for the Bianconeri.

The 64-year-old said via Tuttojuve: “He cannot solve Juve’s problems alone.

“You remain calm and he will return to score a lot.”

Juve FC Says

We knew Vlahovic was a top talent before making a move for him. But transfers also take time to work out, considering the player is coming from a different system of playing.

Vlahovic has shown glimpses of what he can do, but when he has a proper pre-season with us, we expect him to be lethal next season.

For now, we need to show patience and avoid putting him under too much pressure.