Juventus star has just a few games to save his career at the club

Dejan Kulusevski is one of the players at Juventus who have regressed from their performance at the club last season.

The Swedish attacker had been one of Juve’s finest players under Andrea Pirlo and fans expected him to blossom in this campaign.

However, he has been worse than last season and he rarely gets game-time under Max Allegri.

That could be about to change after Federico Chiesa was ruled out of action with injury for around 6 weeks.

Calciomercato says the absence of the Euro 2020 winner gives Kulusevski the chance to revive his career at the club.

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see Kulusevski struggle in this campaign after his impressive form last season.

He had also shone while on loan at Parma, which prompted Juve to sign him, but Allegri’s system does not seem to suit him

He looks out of sorts and confused in matches and may never hit top form under the current manager.

If he doesn’t return to form by January, the club probably needs to send him out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Several clubs would jump at the chance to sign him permanently, but a temporary spell away is probably the best next step because he has huge potential.