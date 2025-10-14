Dusan Vlahovic began the season strongly at Juventus and has remained one of their standout performers, but a recent dip in form has affected both his club and international performances. Serbia boasts a squad with some of Europe’s finest talent, yet they are facing significant challenges in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Despite high expectations, the team is struggling to secure the results needed to qualify for back-to-back World Cup tournaments.

Serbia’s Struggles in World Cup Qualifiers

As reported by Tuttosport, Serbia suffered a shock home defeat to Albania in their most recent qualifier, leaving them four points behind the Albanians despite having a game in hand. England is widely expected to secure the top spot in the group, and Serbia had been projected to finish second. The loss, however, has placed them in a precarious position and increased the pressure on the squad to deliver in upcoming matches.

Vlahovic, alongside Aleksandar Mitrović, leads the line for Serbia, but the pair have struggled to form a productive partnership. The Serbian media has criticised both players for their inability to convert chances, highlighting their struggles in front of goal as a major factor jeopardising the team’s qualification hopes. The lack of chemistry and inefficiency in attack has drawn particular scrutiny following the home defeat, intensifying the spotlight on Vlahovic as one of the team’s key figures.

Managerial Upheaval

The setback against Albania prompted the resignation of Serbia’s national team manager, leaving the squad to prepare for their next match without a head coach. This interim period adds further pressure on the players, who must now secure a crucial victory before a new managerial appointment is made. The combination of leadership uncertainty and underperformance in attack underscores the challenges Serbia faces in salvaging its qualification campaign.

For Vlahovic, the situation highlights the need to regain his form both at Juventus and on the international stage. His ability to perform consistently will be vital if Serbia are to overcome their current difficulties and keep their World Cup ambitions alive.