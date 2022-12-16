Angel di Maria has missed a number of matches this term for club and country because of injury and the attacker is now hopeful he will be fit to start arguably the biggest game of his life on Sunday.

Argentina will face France in the final of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, hopeful of winning the competition again, a chance that Di Maria and Lionel Messi know is their last.

The Argentines have come from losing their first group match to Saudi Arabia to becoming the competition’s favourites.

Di Maria has missed most of the knockout stage games because of injury, but a report on Football Italia claims he is now hoping to be fit to play a part in the grand finale.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of the finest players in the Argentina squad, but others have deputized well without him in the team.

They might still bench him for the final, considering that other players have worked hard to help the team achieve its aim.

However, even if he comes in for some minutes in the second half, he will want to be decisive and ensure he helps his nation win the crown.