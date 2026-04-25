Edon Zhegrova is not currently giving Juventus sufficient reason to retain him beyond this season, and the Bianconeri are understood to be considering offloading him at the end of the campaign.

The men at the Allianz Stadium brought him in from Lille during the summer, believing he was among the most promising attacking talents in European football. During his time at Lille, several top clubs were reportedly interested in securing his signature, but the attacker opted for a move to Juventus in order to establish himself in Turin.

However, his performances so far have fallen short of expectations, with Juventus struggling to extract the level of consistency they anticipated when they signed him. As a result, questions have emerged regarding his long-term future at the club.

Juventus Planning Squad Changes

Juventus are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, both in terms of incomings and departures. Alongside strengthening key areas, the club are also preparing to offload several players, with Zhegrova among those who could be made available for transfer.

Despite this situation, Tuttojuve reports that Zhegrova remains determined to stay and prove his worth at the Allianz Stadium. It is claimed that he has instructed his agent not to engage in discussions with other clubs at this stage, signalling his intention to remain in Turin.

Player Determined to Prove Value

Zhegrova reportedly believes that an extended period at the club, combined with a full pre-season alongside his teammates, would allow him to improve his performances significantly. He is confident that continuity and better preparation could help him adapt more effectively to Juventus’ system.

From Juventus’ perspective, the coming months will be important in assessing whether he can meet expectations or whether a sale would be the more practical option. His future, therefore, remains open, with both the player and the club yet to reach a definitive conclusion.