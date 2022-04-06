Juventus star is ready to take a pay cut to stay at the club

Juan Cuadrado is close to agreeing to a new deal with Juventus despite the cost-cutting measures the club has put in place.

The Bianconeri will lose Paulo Dybala at the end of this season because they cannot meet his contract demands.

They are working to lower their wage bill and that means everyone that is being given a new deal at the club will take some sort of pay cut.

Not all players will accept this and the club understands, but Cuadrado will show his loyalty by signing on the dotted lines.

Tuttojuve says the Colombian will accept a two-year deal on slightly reduced terms from what he makes now and stay at the club.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been one of our most reliable players and it is great to see that he is also loyal to the Bianconeri.

The winger has been helping the team with his versatility and he remains one of the go-to men for Max Allegri.

The gaffer will be happy he is staying because his experience will help ensure the dressing room has senior voices in the next two seasons.

Hopefully, other key players at the club will also agree to take pay cuts to their current wages to renew their contracts.