Khephren Thuram was absent from full team training when Juventus resumed preparations following their victory against Lecce, as the midfielder continues his recovery from injury.

Thuram remained on the bench throughout the Lecce match, with manager Luciano Spalletti reportedly deciding against risking the Frenchman during the fixture. Juventus are hopeful the midfielder will recover in time to feature in their upcoming matches, but the club are taking a cautious approach regarding his fitness.

Juventus Managing Thuram Carefully

The French midfielder has quickly become one of the most important players in the Juventus squad since arriving in Turin. His energy, athleticism, and influence in midfield have made him a crucial figure within Spalletti’s system, increasing the club’s determination to avoid any unnecessary risks with his condition.

Supporters have closely followed updates surrounding Thuram’s recovery, particularly given his growing importance to the team during the closing stages of the season. Juventus understand the value he brings to the squad and is keen to ensure he returns only when fully fit.

After being given Monday off to recover following the Lecce fixture, the Juventus squad returned to training on Tuesday. However, Thuram was not involved in the main group session alongside his teammates.

Recovery Programme Continues

As reported by Tuttojuve, the midfielder instead continued working individually as part of a specialised recovery programme designed to carefully manage his return.

The report suggests Juventus are deliberately avoiding rushing Thuram back into action because of concerns that an early return could trigger a relapse. Such a setback could potentially create longer-term problems and even impact his availability for pre-season preparations and the beginning of next season.

Although Spalletti considers him a vital player, the club appear focused on prioritising his long-term fitness over short-term availability. Juventus, therefore seem prepared to remain patient as Thuram continues his rehabilitation process in the hope that he can return fully fit and avoid any recurring injury concerns.