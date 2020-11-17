Juventus star is still training alone on international duty and will not return home early

Adrien Rabiot has been injured while on international duty and it doesn’t look so good for the Frenchman.

The midfielder was one of the players that the club released to join their country in this international break and they may not be too happy with the latest developments.

He was injured before France’s game against Portugal at the weekend and missed that match.

He continued to stay with his national team and started training alone.

Calciomercato is reporting that the midfielder is still not training with the main group ahead of France’s match against Sweden this week.

It didn’t say if the midfielder will be involved in the game, but Rabiot will remain with the French national team for now even if he misses the game against the Swedes.

The Frenchman has recovered from the poor start to Juventus career last season to become a key player in the team under Andrea Pirlo this season.

The Juve manager will hope that the midfielder returns to the club fit and to continue to contribute to the club’s upcoming games.

This is one other reason why sending players to their national team is always a risk for clubs, especially in the middle of a global pandemic.