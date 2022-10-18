vlahovic
Juventus star lands 17th in Ballon d’Or final list

October 18, 2022 - 10:00 am

It was an exciting evening for Dusan Vlahovic. In Italy, the striker landed himself a spot in the Best XI formation of the 2021/22 Serie A season as revealed during the Gran Gala del Calcio.

But that wasn’t all. For the first time in his young career, the Serbian was on the final list Ballon d’Or.

Last night, France Football expectedly recognized Karim Benzema as the best player in the world following his extraordinary campaign with Real Madrid. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané and Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne completed the podium.

The organizers also revealed the Top 30 players as voted by the press, and Vlahovic landed in a joint 17th position alongside new Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

The 22-year-old is the second highest ranked Serie A star on the list, only behind Milan forward Rafael Leao who finished 14th.

Vlahovic started the last campaign on a stunning note, scoring 17 league goals for Fiorentina before earning a major transfer to Juventus in January.

Since making the switch to Turin, the Serbian has endured some highs and lows, but his quality remains unquestioned.

Let’s hope that the Juventus star finishes in even higher positions in the coming years.

