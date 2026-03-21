Dusan Vlahovic has been sidelined with an injury since November and has been unable to feature for Juventus during this period. The Serbian striker is regarded as the club’s leading forward, with Luciano Spalletti reportedly eager to work with him again once he returns to full fitness.

Contract Talks and Recovery

Discussions are ongoing regarding an extension of Vlahovic’s contract, but Juventus are primarily focused on ensuring he is fully prepared to contribute on the pitch. The club could have him back in action soon, providing a much-needed boost to their attacking options. His recovery is being carefully managed to guarantee that he remains available for the remainder of the season.

According to Tuttojuve, Serbia will not be able to call upon him for their upcoming international fixtures, as he has been omitted from their squad for matches in March. Vlahovic is a key figure for the Serbian national team, but his absence from these games allows Juventus to oversee his reintegration into competitive action without additional pressure.

Gradual Return to Action

This development is positive news for Juventus, as it allows the club to reintroduce him gradually once the international break concludes. Reports suggest that he could return to training or feature for the team in the coming days, but the emphasis remains on managing his fitness rather than rushing him back into competitive matches.

Maintaining Vlahovic’s health is vital for Juventus as they aim to achieve their objectives this season. By carefully controlling his workload and easing him back into action, the club hopes to preserve his effectiveness while avoiding the risk of re-injury. The former Fiorentina striker’s return is eagerly anticipated, and his presence could prove decisive in the final stages of the campaign.