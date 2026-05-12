Carlo Ancelotti has named a 55-man preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, and Gleison Bremer has been included in the list. The defender’s selection comes after his strong return to fitness and continued importance for both club and country.

Since Ancelotti became manager of the Brazilian national team, Bremer has established himself as a regular presence in defence, frequently forming a partnership alongside Gabriel of Arsenal. Both defenders are now widely regarded as among the strongest options available to Brazil in central defence.

Bremer importance for Brazil

As reported by Calciomercato, Bremer’s inclusion in the preliminary squad places him in a strong position to secure a place in the final selection for the tournament. The Juventus defender has consistently performed at a high level and remains one of the first names on the team sheet for the Old Lady.

His performances over recent seasons have established him as one of the finest defenders in Serie A and one of the most reliable Brazilian players in his position. Because of that consistency, his selection for the preliminary squad has not come as a surprise to many observers.

Brazil continue to be viewed as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, with expectations once again extremely high ahead of the competition in North America.

Juventus players aiming for success

Several notable names were also included in the preliminary squad, including Neymar, who has been working hard to feature in what could be his final World Cup appearance for Brazil.

For Juventus supporters, there will be hope that Bremer can enjoy a successful tournament and potentially return to Turin with a World Cup winners’ medal. However, several other Bianconeri players are also expected to participate in the competition for their respective nations.

The tournament, therefore, promises to be an important period for Juventus players on the international stage, with fans likely to follow their progress closely throughout the competition.