Manuel Locatelli enjoyed an excellent season with Juventus, delivering consistent performances under two different managers. While some critics have questioned his development since joining the club in 2021, his physical reliability and tactical discipline have made him a valuable asset to the Bianconeri.

Locatelli has proven himself to be a dependable figure in the heart of midfield, earning the trust of teammates and coaching staff alike. Following Danilo’s departure, he has worn the captain’s armband and is widely expected to be confirmed as Juventus’s permanent captain. His leadership on the pitch has been matched by solid performances that reflect maturity and composure.

Recognition for Consistency and Leadership

The Italian international has quietly become one of the most consistent players in his position at the club. While his role does not often attract headlines, his influence has been significant. He has led by example, contributing not only with defensive duties but also with ball distribution and positioning, which are critical in controlling the tempo of matches.

His consistent form has earned him a recall to the Italy national team, a testament to his reliability and growing stature. But recognition has not stopped at the national level. Locatelli’s performances at the Allianz Stadium have attracted global attention, as he continues to solidify his place among the top players in his role.

Global Ranking Confirms Midfield Impact

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Locatelli has been named among the top ten defensive midfielders in the world. The ranking features elite names from across Europe, with Barcelona’s Pedri topping the list. Locatelli was placed eighth, an indication of the esteem in which his contributions are held internationally.

This recognition highlights the quality of his recent campaign and affirms his progress in a position that often requires intelligence and discipline more than flair. Few midfielders have matched his output in recent months, and Juventus will be keen to retain his services as they prepare for the new season.

Locatelli’s rise, both in leadership and in performance, positions him as a key figure in the club’s future plans, and the accolades now coming his way reflect a career moving firmly in the right direction.