Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is now expected to earn a call-up for this weekend’s clash against Milan as he continues to show positive signs in training.

The 24-year-old missed the last two Serie A fixtures against Torino and Atalanta, both ending in Juve’s favourite result, a 1-1 draw. In his absence, Nico Gonzalez played as a centre-forward in the Derby, before alternating with Weston McKennie and Teun Koopmeiners upfront against La Dea, with Thiago Motta opting for a false 9.

The Bianconeri have now acquired the services of Randal Kolo Muani who arrives on a dry loan from Paris Saint-Germain. But while the Frenchman could join his new teammates for the clash against the Rossoneri, he’s highly unlikely to be selected in the starting lineup, as his first training session with the club is expected to ensue on Friday.

Therefore, Motta will be keen to have Vlahovic at his disposal for Saturday’s big showdown, even if the Serbian hasn’t always delivered the goods this season.

Luckily for the Italian Brazilian tactician, his main striker is making significant improvements on the physical level, reveals JuventusNews24.

The former Fiorentina man trained alongside his teammates for the entire session on Thursday, as his injury now appears to be behind him.

On the other hand, Francisco Conceicao’s condition remains less certain. The winger is still training separately, so tomorrow’s training session could be decisive in determining whether he’ll be selected in the squad or left behind in Turin.

The 21-year-old picked up a knock during the warm-ups ahead of the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup which denied him the opportunity to take on his father Sergio who was making his debut in the Milan dugout. The Rossoneri pulled off a second-half comeback to win the contest before prevailing in the final against Inter.