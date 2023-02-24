Juventus star man is determined to start against Torino

In this campaign, Dusan Vlahovic has shared attacking duties with Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik, but the Serbian remains the main striker at the Allianz Stadium.

He was benched from the start for Kean in the 3-0 win against Nantes last night and Il Bianconero reveals DV9 is always unhappy when he does not start matches.

The former Fiorentina man has just returned from a long-term injury and has to be eased into life as a regular, but the report insists he is raring to go and wants to be involved in the game against Torino from the start.

He did well against Il Toro in the reverse fixture and backs himself to perform again when Juve faces the same opponent.

Juve FC Says

Because he scored consistently at Fiorentina, Juve spent a lot of money to acquire the services of Vlahovic, so the Serbian owes us a lot of goals.

However, if he does not play often, he cannot score as many goals as we want.

But the presence of alternatives means we must rotate, so he must make the most of the chances he gets when he finally plays.

We trust Max Allegri to pick the right players for a game every time he makes his team selection because he is an accomplished gaffer who has delivered success to us before now.