Juventus star may be playing his last season in Turin

Alvaro Morata is struggling this season, and that could affect his future at Juventus.

The Spanish striker has been one of the club’s most important players, but he isn’t scoring enough goals to help the team.

Massimiliano Allegri considers him the number one striker in his squad, but Morata isn’t repaying the faith on the pitch.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that his future is far from the Bianconeri and he is now likely to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of this season.

He would then have to impress Diego Simeone and stay or be sent out to another club on loan yet again.

Juve FC Says

We have spent around 30m euros in loan fees and wages for Morata in the last two seasons.

He simply hasn’t shown he is worth signing permanently and he also should be eager to leave Juve.

This is because we all know he is a talented forward, perhaps a different system at another club might help him become a top striker again.

Juve needs players who are ready to perform immediately and we should look at replacing him with a top forward like Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is simply too ruthless in front of the goal for Juve to miss out on. Hopefully, the club has the resources to secure his signature.