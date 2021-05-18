Juventus star named among best XI of the Serie A weekend

After keeping Juve’s Champions Leagues hopes alive and kicking, Juan Cuadrado was deservedly chosen as the ultimate man of the match for his heroics against Inter.

The Colombian restored the Bianconeri’s lead with a thunderous effort that was deflected towards goal before the end of the first half.

Moreover, when Inter levelled the scoring once again through Giorgio Chilellini’s own goal, Cuadrado charged through the Nerazzurri box, earning and converting a spot kick in the last minutes of the match.

La Vespa’s late run also ensured the win as Marcelo Brozovic was sent off in added time, thus ending Inter’s numerical advantage.

Therefore, Calciomercato named the 32-year-old in their best lineup of the Serie A weekend, which has been curiously dominated by Spezia.

The minnows smashed Torino in a 4-1 result, ensuring their mathematical survival, and the source have them represented by six players out of the eleven chosen.

The fantasy formation also included Roma goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato and defender Rick Karsdorp who helped the Giallorossi in their winning effort against their city rivals Lazio.

Finally, Atalanta pair Ruslan Malinovskyi and Duvan Zapata were also present after scoring in the 4-3 victory against Genoa, as La Dea sealed a Champions League spot for next season.

Here’s the full lineup:

Best XI Serie A Matchday 37 (4-3-3): Fuzato (Roma); Karsdorp (Roma), Terzi (Spezia), Ismajli (Spezia), Salva Ferrer (Spezia); Maggiore (Spezia), Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Saponara (Spezia); Cuadrado (Juventus), Zapata (Atalanta), Nzola (Spezia)