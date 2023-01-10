Weston McKennie has been below-par for much of this season as the American struggles to fit into the system of Max Allegri at Juventus.

McKennie has been at the club since 2020, having joined from Schalke 04 initially on loan and has been a regular, but the midfielder is not inspiring confidence.

Juve is reportedly open to cashing in on him and it is not hard to see why that is the case, as a new report names the midfielder among the flops of Serie A this season.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri man is one of the top 20 flops of the Italian top flight after 17 matches.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been underwhelming this term and it is hardly a surprise he has been named on this list, which is another sign to Juve that he needs to leave.

However, McKennie will want to leave on his terms and might not be interested in some of the struggling EPL sides looking to add him to their squad.

We can only hope another top European side agrees to take a chance on the 24-year-old and might have to settle with losing him on loan first before a club will commit to buying.