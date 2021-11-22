Juventus star named in top ten most expensive Under-21 stars

Calciomercato has added Moise Kean to their list of the top ten most expensive Under21 attackers around the world.

The striker returned to Juve in the summer after leaving for Everton in 2019.

This season has been a poor one for him, but he thrived on loan at PSG last year and is still valuable in the transfer market.

In a ranking that includes Juventus’ transfer targets, Dusan Vlahovic and Julian Alvarez, they claim Kean remains valuable despite his poor form in this campaign.

They ranked the 21-year-old 5th overall with a market value of 35 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Kean proved he is talented at PSG last season and Juve knows what he can do.

It is sad he hasn’t shown significant form in this campaign, but there is still more than enough time for him to come good.

With Vlahovic emerging as a serious transfer target for the Bianconeri, Kean needs to score regularly now else he would lose his place on the team to the Serbian next season.

We expect Alvaro Morata to leave Juve in the summer, but Max Allegri might prefer a front three of Paulo Dybala – Vlahovic- Federico Chiesa next season.