Juventus star needs more time to recover from injury

Paulo Dybala had been expected to return to action for Juventus after the last international break, but that never happened.

The attacker has failed to shake off the injury he suffered against Sampdoria and Sport Italia via Football Italia reports that he still needs time to make a full recovery.

He had been expected to return before Alvaro Morata, who was also injured in the same game.

However, the Spanish striker made a comeback against AS Roma and now looks set to play against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

But the report maintains that Dybala is still having some pain and that rules him out of action for Juve’s next game.

He could be back in action by the end of the month, but Juve will certainly be without him for the match against Zenit and Inter Milan at the weekend.

Dybala is expected to be the main man of this Juventus team now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left.

However, if he continues to get injured this easily, he would most likely be left behind and the Bianconeri will build their team around other attackers at the club.

With Morata back in the squad, Juve will look to win their next two matches before Dybala joins the team again.