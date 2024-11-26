Teun Koopmeiners faced heavy criticism following Juventus’ 1-1 draw with AC Milan over the weekend, a match in which his performance fell short of expectations. The Dutch midfielder was deployed in an unfamiliar role, playing as a number 10 and alternating with Weston McKennie in the false nine position. This tactical setup, which was forced upon coach Thiago Motta due to the ongoing absence of Dusan Vlahovic, left Juventus lacking in attacking penetration, and Koopmeiners’ underwhelming display only amplified concerns.

Koopmeiners has not been at his best this season, which has led to frustration among Juve fans. His move from Atalanta was met with high hopes, but so far, he has struggled to replicate the form that made him a standout at his former club. The absence of Vlahovic, who has been sidelined due to injury, was keenly felt, and fans were quick to express disappointment at Koopmeiners’ inability to rise to the occasion.

However, it has now come to light that the midfielder was not fully fit for the match. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Koopmeiners was actually sick before the game, suffering from a fever that reached 38°C. Despite his illness, he made the decision to play, showcasing his commitment to the team. This revelation sheds light on why he struggled during the match, as playing while unwell can undoubtedly impact performance.

Koopmeiners’ determination to participate despite his fever should not be overlooked, as it reflects a strong sense of responsibility and dedication to Juventus. However, his performance still left much to be desired, and the Bianconeri will be hoping for a more significant contribution from him in the coming matches. If his health improves, fans will expect him to deliver more consistent performances and prove his worth in the squad. Juventus’ injury woes continue to mount, and the team will need every player to step up, especially in the absence of key figures like Vlahovic. With more time and better fitness, Koopmeiners could find his rhythm and begin to repay the trust Motta has placed in him.