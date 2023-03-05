Di Maria Vlahovic
Club News

Juventus star playing key role in convincing Di Maria to stay in Turin

March 5, 2023 - 11:30 am

When Angel Di Maria made the switch to Turin last summer, he insisted on signing a one-year contract. At the time, the Argentine was eager to make his return to his home country in 2023.

Nevertheless, the veteran’s plans might have changed after earning the love and esteem of his Juventus teammates and supporters alike.

Since his return from the triumphant World Cup campaign, El Fideo has been on sensational form, with circulating reports suggesting a future at the Allianz Stadium beyond the current campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Dusan Vlahovic is playing a key role in convincing Di Maria to sign a contract extension for another year.

The two players have rapidly formed a strong rapport on and off the pitch. They also happen to be neighbors.

The source believes that this bond could be one of the reasons that would eventually prompt the former Real Madrid and PSG star to linger in Turin for another campaign.

Moreover, the report adds that Di Maria’s family is enjoying the serene atmosphere in Turin. Thus, the expected return to Argentine could be put on hold for now.

This season, the 35-year-old has contributed with seven goals and as many assists in all competitions.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus Udinese Danilo Fagioli

Probable lineups for Roma and Juventus ahead of Olimpico clash

March 5, 2023
capello

Capello notes similarities between Allegri and Mourinho; sees different Dybala in Roma

March 5, 2023
davids

Video – From Davids to Vlahovic: 10 memorable Juventus goals against Roma

March 5, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.