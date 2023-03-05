When Angel Di Maria made the switch to Turin last summer, he insisted on signing a one-year contract. At the time, the Argentine was eager to make his return to his home country in 2023.

Nevertheless, the veteran’s plans might have changed after earning the love and esteem of his Juventus teammates and supporters alike.

Since his return from the triumphant World Cup campaign, El Fideo has been on sensational form, with circulating reports suggesting a future at the Allianz Stadium beyond the current campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Dusan Vlahovic is playing a key role in convincing Di Maria to sign a contract extension for another year.

The two players have rapidly formed a strong rapport on and off the pitch. They also happen to be neighbors.

The source believes that this bond could be one of the reasons that would eventually prompt the former Real Madrid and PSG star to linger in Turin for another campaign.

Moreover, the report adds that Di Maria’s family is enjoying the serene atmosphere in Turin. Thus, the expected return to Argentine could be put on hold for now.

This season, the 35-year-old has contributed with seven goals and as many assists in all competitions.