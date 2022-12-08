Juventus star Rabiot is openly flirting with a Juventus exit

Juventus has been struggling to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club and it seems the midfielder wants out of the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, but the deal broke down and his form this term suggests that would have been a big mistake.

But they could still lose him in the summer when his current contract expires and the midfielder has openly admitted he would love to play in England.

Rabiot is being chased by clubs all over Europe and the midfielder has now admitted he wants to test the Premier League.

Ahead of France’s match against England at the World Cup, he said via Football Italia:

“I had a brief spell at Manchester City and it was very positive. I like the atmosphere that surrounds football, as it’s different to France or Italy. I always said I would like to play in the Premier League.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a solid player, but we did not show enough desire to keep him at the club before now and the decision to sell him in the summer was a clear sign of no confidence.

It will be hard to convince him to stay beyond the current term and he almost certainly will not sign a new deal at the club.