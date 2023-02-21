After missing ten months of action due to a horrific ACL injury, Federico Chiesa reclaimed his position as one of the most influential players at Juventus.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t yet regained his full fitness, forcing the technical staff to carefully manage his playing time.

While the squad traveled to Spezia last weekend, the winger remained in Turin as he required some rest following last Thursday’s first-leg encounter against Nantes in the Europa League playoff round.

Moreover, the player’s availability for the second leg remains doubtful as well.

According to Calciomercato, Chiesa is now facing a race against time as he tries to regain his fitness ahead of Thursday’s crucial clash.

The former Fiorentina man was the one who provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic, allowing the Serbian to break the deadlock.

But despite dominating the contest, the Bianconeri failed to add another goal, with Chiesa himself coming extremely close. Eventually, the Ligue 1 side stunned the Allianz Stadium by snatching the equalizer from a swift counter attack, ending the match 1-1.

Juve FC say

Due to the first leg’s result, the second leg could be a complicated affair for the Old Lady, as Max Allegri’s men will have to earn qualification on hostile territory.

Therefore, having Chiesa among the ranks would be crucial for our chances, even if he doesn’t have 90 minutes in the tank.