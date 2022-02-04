Juventus star recovers from Coronavirus in time for Sunday’s fixture

Mattia Perin has recovered from Coronavirus in time to make the playing squad for this weekend’s fixture with Hellas Verona.

The Old Lady will return to the playing field after a week break when they play host to Verona in Turin on Sunday.

Perin will likely be back-up to Wojciech Szczesny this weekend after recovering from Coronavirus, after Juve’s official website confirmed that he had completed the protocol to return to the playing squad with his latest negative test, and he will now be expected to be sat on the bench come Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Dusan Vlahovic or Denis Zakaria are in line o start this weekend either, having joined in the January transfer window, and could well be in line to mark their debuts.

While there won’t be any expectation to see Perin make an appearance, you would imagine that our new attacker would surely be set to feature in some shape or form on Sunday, and it will be an exciting occasion.

It’s been a long two weeks since our last outing, with the two signings having joined since our last league outing against AC Milan at the San Siro having brought a good feeling to the club, and they will hopefully see us work ourselves into the top four in the coming weeks, and possibly even higher as the season runs on.

