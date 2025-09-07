Khephren Thuram has quickly established himself as one of Juventus’s standout signings, delivering performances that exceeded expectations during his debut campaign in Turin. The French midfielder arrived in the summer as part of a significant overhaul of the Bianconeri midfield, joining alongside Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz. While those two were immediately viewed as the cornerstones of the new system, Thuram was initially regarded as a young option who would develop gradually and provide depth.

However, his adaptation was swift and impressive. Instead of serving merely as a backup, Thuram seized his opportunities and emerged as the most reliable midfielder in the squad. His maturity, work rate, and technical ability gave Juventus consistency in the centre of the pitch, and by the end of the season, he had become indispensable to the side.

Impact Under Igor Tudor

The arrival of Igor Tudor as Juventus manager further accelerated Thuram’s progress. Tudor’s tactical demands suited the Frenchman’s qualities, and he responded with a level of performance that underlined both his potential and his growing influence within the team. His composure in possession, combined with an ability to contribute defensively and offensively, earned him widespread recognition among supporters and analysts.

Thuram’s development has not gone unnoticed abroad. According to Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain expressed interest in securing his services, even making contact with his representatives to gauge his willingness to consider a move. However, the report revealed that the midfielder declined the approach, signalling his commitment to Juventus and his desire to continue his career in Turin.

Long-Term Commitment to Juventus

Thuram’s contract runs until 2029, offering Juventus long-term security over one of their brightest assets. His decision to reject overtures from Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates both loyalty and confidence in the club’s project. Such commitment is particularly valuable in modern football, where players are often tempted by lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

Given his rapid rise and the importance he now holds within the squad, there are calls for Juventus to reward Thuram with an improved contract that reflects his contributions and value. He has not only proven to be a fine player but also shown the dedication required to thrive in the long term. For Juventus, securing his continued happiness at the Allianz Stadium would represent another crucial step in building a competitive and stable future.