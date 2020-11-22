Juventus star relishing playing to Pirlo’s gameplan

Juan Cuadrado has revealed how he enjoyed the performance against Cagliari last night, adding that Juventus’ current gameplan ‘makes it easier’ to play.

The Old Lady came away as comfortable 2-0 winners at the Allianz Stadium yesterday, but the performance was the most exciting thing, after a number of lacklustre results which had come before them.

Juventus have dropped points in four league outings already this term, while remaining unbeaten in the division, but the team really appeared to have clicked yesterday as the team dominated from the off.

Cuadrado admits that he was happy with the performance, and that the team ‘enjoyed it’ as the system in use played to their strengths.

“I’m happy because we played well. You could see how determined we were and how much we wanted to win,” Juan said after the match (as translated by Juventus’ official website). “We pressed them high and that makes it easier to win the ball back and play our football. We enjoyed it today and could have scored a few more but the result is the main thing.

“We’re still getting to know each other as a team as there are lots of new players but we’re getting to grips with the coach’s playing style. We must try to play every match as if it were a final because ultimately it’s only the results that really matter.

“I’m proud to have worn the captain’s armband today. I’ve been here for years now and I always try to give my all but we have lots of captains in this team with or without the armband.”

Should we be able to bring that sort of performance consistently, I struggle to believe that we will not achieve our target of winning our 10th consecutive scudetto, and with Cristiano Ronaldo in the form of his life, we may even find ourselves amongst the favourites for the Champions League come the latter stages of the competition.

Patrick