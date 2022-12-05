Juventus star returns to action for Brazil at the World Cup

Juventus star Danilo has been named in the Brazil team to take on South Korea tonight in the World Cup Round of 16.

The defender was injured in their game against Serbia and didn’t play their next two fixtures, with the South Americans refusing to force him back.

He and Neymar were injured in the same game and have now recovered to help their country in the knockout stage of the competition.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Danilo has recovered and has been named in the Brazilian lineup for the game against South Korea.

They remain one of the favourites to win the tournament, so they are expected to beat the Asians and Danilo will be an important contributor.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one player who rarely has fitness issues and will most likely not suffer another injury until the end of this competition.

It is relieving that his previous problem was minor and we hope he will stay fit and return to the club free of any form of pain so that he can begin to help us immediately he returns.

He is one man we can trust to do a job and we wish him the best at the World Cup.