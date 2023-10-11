Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is currently under investigation for possible violations related to betting, as reported by Football Italia.

Fagioli has emerged as a prominent figure at the club, having broken into the team last season and consistently holding his place in the squad.

Juventus had recently received unwelcome news concerning Paul Pogba, who had failed a drug test and is potentially facing a substantial suspension. Given this backdrop, another negative publicity incident involving one of their players is the last thing the club needed.

According to the report, the Turin Prosecutors Office is scrutinising potential involvement in illegal gambling activities, and Fagioli’s name has come up in connection with this investigation.

If found guilty, the midfielder could face a ban of up to three years, representing a significant setback for the Old Lady.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we needed was more news about a player breaking the law in any form and Fagioli knows this.

He has just earned a promotion to the senior side and is at the start of his career, he would be in trouble if he is banned for a long time.

Betting offences are taken seriously and those who break the rules are made to suffer severe consequences for their actions.