Juventus star ruled out of European Championships opener after Coronavirus test

Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will miss Sweden’s opening clash of the European Championships on Monday, as will team-mate Mattias Svanberg.

The Blågult have their toughest opponents on paper in their opening group match in the shape of Spain, before taking on Slovakia and Poland, and Kulusevski will be a huge loss to their squad.

The manager is claimed to have refused to call up any replacements to the squad in hope that the Juve star will be able to make his return in time for the remaining group games, but my recollection of this season’s positive results have taken at least 10 days before showing as negative, and those with symptoms have taken a little longer to recover.

Kulusevski would likely have been their best available player this summer, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic fell injured last month, and was ruled out for the tournament.

The Swedish camp will now have the worrying scenario of having to isolate, whilst hoping to avoid further positive tests. Spain also have the same thing happening however, as confirmed by GulfToday.

He could well return to action in time to take on team-mate Wojciech Szczesny in the final group match on Wednesday June 23, but nothing is guaranteed as of yet.

Patrick